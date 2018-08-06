Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson returns to General Hospital

From Grey Sloan Memorial to General Hospital!

EW has confirmed that Chandra Wilson — who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy — will return to General Hospital for another guest appearance. TV Insider reports that Wilson is taping her gig Monday as Dr. Linda Massey, a therapist who will counsel Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Curtis (Donna Turner).

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

The last time Wilson made a trek to Port Charles was in 2014. She played a patient named Tina Estrada.

It’s unclear when her new episode will air.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.