The CW finally admits a Supernatural spin-off might never work

type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

After years of trying and false starts, The CW is finally beginning to think that it might not be possible to spin off Supernatural.

At the Television Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Monday, The CW president Mark Pedowitz was asked — as he is nearly every year — about the future of Supernatural and any spin-off efforts.

Pedowitz once again assured he’s happy to keep the show going as long as stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are willing to continue.

As for spin-offs, last year during the show’s 13th season, The CW tried once again to franchise the show, this time with a female-focused spin-off pilot called Wayward Sisters, but declined to pick the show up to series. For a network stuffed with spinoffs — like its DC superhero shows — Pedowitz seemed ready to accept that Supernatural might only be a single series, and confirmed none are in development for the show.

“We were very happy with the women who were in the Wayward Sisters spinoff,” Pedowitz said. “We have a certain number of slots this year. It just did not get there. Supernatural may be Jensen and Jared — and there may not be a franchise beyond that.”

Previously, The CW tried another backdoor pilot spin-off in 2014 titled Supernatural: Bloodlines.