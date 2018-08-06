Charmed reboot cast and EPs respond to Holly Marie Combs' objections

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Dorian Gregory, Brian Krause, Julian McMahon guest performer Charisma Carpenter, Nick Lachey Producer Daniel Cerone, Aaron Spelling broadcaster WB genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Drama

The stars and producers of The CW’s Charmed reboot aren’t letting original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs’ objections to the series get them down.

During the show’s Monday presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, the Charmed team was asked about how they felt about Combs’ vocal opposition. Although they admitted it was disappointing, they said they’re choosing to focus on the positive response.

“Of course, you can’t help but feel disappointed because I think the script is fantastic,” said reboot star Madeleine Mantock. “I really hope maybe she’ll see it and like it.” Mantock went on to add that she believes Combs is definitely entitled to feel however she wants because the show was a big part of her life.

“I think that there’s also a lot of positive stuff coming out, too, and I think that we’ve collectively made the decision to focus on that,” said star Melonie Diaz.

Everyone on the panel acknowledged that they aren’t trying to fill anyone’s shoes or trample of the work done by the original series. “We’re only here because of them and that show,” said executive producer Amy Rardin.

The original Charmed starred Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and, eventually, Rose McGowan after Doherty left, as demon-fighting witches and ran for eight seasons on the WB. The CW series, which premieres this fall, reimagines the Charmed ones as three sisters played by Mantock, Diaz, and Sarah Jeffery who live in a college town and discover their magical powers after the death of their mother. When the reboot was first announced, it drew strong criticism from Combs.

“Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” she tweeted.

In May, Combs shared a screenshot on Twitter in which she explained why she took issue with the show being marketed as “fierce, funny, feminist.”

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” wrote Combs.”But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

The reboot’s producers also explained that they chose to reboot the series instead of reviving it because they felt like it ended “beautifully” and had eight years worth of mythology. “That show wrapped up everything up so wonderfully,” said executive producer Jessica O’Toole. “You feel like they told a complete story.”

EP Jennie Snyder Urman added: “We didn’t want to mess with that mythology, obviously, because it was eight years.”

Charmed premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.