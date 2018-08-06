CeeLo Green returning to The Voice as Adam Levine's battle adviser

Drumroll, please!

Adam Levine’s battle adviser for Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice has been revealed, and it sure won’t be one to forget.

PEOPLE can exclusively share that former coach CeeLo Green will assist the “Girls Like You” singer, 39, in mentoring the 12 artists on Team Adam.

The “Forget You” crooner, 43, was one of the original coaches during the hit reality singing competition’s premiere in 2011. Green called it quits with the show in 2014 after a four-season streak.

Levine will sit alongside returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.

The singer previously spoke to the Associated Press, saying he was hoping for another stint on The Voice following his legal issues. “I’ve talked very possibly about doing The Voice again,” he told the outlet. “So I just kind of put that out there, wishful thinking, kind of willing it. Because I would love to do it again.”

Green pleaded no contest in August 2014 to one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance. The charge stemmed from a 2012 incident in which a woman accused the singer of slipping ecstasy into her drink.

The incident was a “very defining moment in [my] personal and professional life,” Green said. “I get in front of my creator, humbled, and I ask, ‘What does this mean? What is this supposed to mean for me? What am I supposed to learn from it?’” he added. “And [to] have that revealed and have it bestowed upon me is a blessing, of sorts.”

Season 15 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Sept. 24 on NBC.