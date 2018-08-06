Batman is not coming to The CW, network boss confirms

The CW may be developing a Batwoman show. And Oliver Queen may have dropped Bruce Wayne’s name on Arrow. But don’t expect the caped crusader to show up on the network (like how Superman popped in on Supergirl).

The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed Batman would not be showing up on the small screen anytime soon.

“There’s no discussion about a series. Batman already exists in the Arrowverse because last season Oliver Queen mentioned his name at one point. And Batwoman, if the series goes forward, lives in Gotham. There’s no plan at this time to have Batman appear.”

Here’s last year’s Batman reference:

Mayor by day. Hero by night. Stream the #Arrow premiere before tomorrow's new episode on The CW: https://t.co/zCi32rKGdv pic.twitter.com/2cEQUQbTFk — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 18, 2017

Adding any character would require the permission of Warner Bros. which has largely kept Batman exclusive to big-screen films — as The CW found out back in 2008 when it developed a series called The Graysons about Batman’s sidekick as a replacement for Smallville and was forced by the studio to scrap it.

Fox’s Gotham has likewise had to work-around restrictions about having the character on TV, instead following Bruce Wayne as a child. The upcoming fifth and final season, however, will “focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader.”