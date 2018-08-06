Bachelor in Paradise first look: Grocery Store Joe hopes he'll last 'at least a day'

Forget the Colton and Tia drama — the most exciting thing about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is the arrival of Grocery Store Joe, a.k.a. the extremely adorable guy from Chicago who got sent home night one on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. We loved his less-than-chatty charm at the Men Tell All, and now we’ve got an exclusive first look at Joe’s arrival in Paradise. “Hopefully this stint in Paradise will last longer than your stint on The Bachelorette,” says host Chris Harrison to Joe, before offering this heartfelt advice: “Don’t screw this up this time!”

Though Joe thought he’d “never have a girlfriend again” after his one-and-done performance on The Bachelorette, it looks like Queen Bibi (The Bachelor, Arie’s season) is very interested in getting to know the handsome grocer. “I’m curious to talk to him just to figure out, like, what happened.” That’s our question for Becca, to be honest. So, rose lovers, who do you want to see Grocery Joe end up with? Post your thoughts below!

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.