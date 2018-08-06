Ana Brenda Contreras joins Dynasty as new Cristal

Samantha Highfill
August 06, 2018 at 02:58 PM EDT

Cristal’s fate might have been left up in the air during Dynasty‘s season one finale — the character was shot and left inside a burning building — but that mystery has since been solved, at least in terms of Nathalie Kelley’s run as the character.

After playing the role of Cristal Flores — the new wife of Blake Carrington — in the CW drama’s first seaon, Kelley announced in June that she wouldn’t be returning for season 2.

Following that reveal, EW has confirmed that telenovela star Ana Brenda Contreras will take over the role in the show’s upcoming second season. Furthermore, Contreras is said to be playing the “real” Cristal, though it’s unclear what that could mean for the rest of the Carringtons.

Dynasty returns to The CW for season 2 on Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

