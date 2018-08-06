Watch the first teaser for American Horror Story: Apocalypse

It’s the end of the world as we know it, but at least we’ll get to see Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) again.

FX has released the first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and it looks appropriately bleak, with allusions to both a nuclear bomb and the Antichrist doing some real dastardly stuff.

My major thought from the trailer is the hourglass — does that suggest there are two timelines? Is it going to be like Terminator 2, where the future is super-bleak so the AHS: Coven witches go back to stop Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) before he destroys the world? Are those warring scorpions supposed to symbolize the good fighting the bad? What’s the deal with that fruit? Is season 8 secretly about the produce industry?

We know that Apocalypse, which involves a crossover between Murder House and Coven, begins with the end of the world and goes from there. Amid all this carnage, Jessica Lange will return as Constance, in an episode directed by Sarah Paulson. So there is some good news along with the end of days.

AHS: Apocalypse, premiering Sept. 12, also features Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman. Watch the new teaser above.