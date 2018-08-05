The Big Bang Theory: CBS in 'preliminary discussions' to renew sitcom

placeholder
Lynette Rice
August 05, 2018 at 12:32 PM EDT

The Big Bang Theory

type
TV Show
genre
Sitcom
run date
09/24/07
performer
Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar
Producer
Chuck Lorre
broadcaster
CBS
seasons
12

CBS’ longest-running comedy may run even longer.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told reporters Sunday that he has begun “preliminary discussions” to renew the sitcom for a 13th season.

That appeared to come as a surprise to executive producer Bill Prady, who tweeted “huh” to a headline about the news.

In 2017, the sitcom earned a two-season renewal that would take it through 2019. The show’s five originals stars — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar — also renewed their contracts for at least two more seasons, his did Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Earlier this year, executive producer Steve Holland was asked by EW if they were already planning for the possibility that season 12 — the one that launches Sept. 24 — would be the end. “We’ve talked about if next season is the end where we would like to leave these characters, so we have some general plans,” he said. “But we really haven’t sat down and done the nitty-gritty of talking about the specifics of what exactly needs to happen.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now