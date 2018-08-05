Joanna Krupa has tied the knot!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum and businessman Douglas Nunes got married on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Poland, where Krupa is originally from.

“We did it ! @nunes451… “ wrote Krupa, 39, alongside a photo of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes on the big day.

“It was a very private and small family gathering,” added the bride, who was wearing an elegant white floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown. “Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

Krupa also wore a simple veil, opting to pull her hair back into an understated updo for the happy occasion.

Sharing his own image from the happy day, Nunes posted a photo of the pair riding inside a car together, presumably after the ceremony was over.

“Done deal,” he wrote alongside the image, in which Krupa could be seen carrying a bouquet filled with pink and white flowers. He has since made his Instagram account private.

Although Krupa wasn’t able to invite all of her loved ones to the ceremony, many pals from Real Housewives were quick to congratulate her on the happy news.

“Congratulations beautiful,” wrote Lea Black, adding multiple heart and champagne-centric emojis.

Kenya Moore also shared her enthusiasm for Krupa, writing, “Yay!!!!!!!! Congrats beautiful.”



Vicki Gunvalson also wished the bride well, adding: “So happy for you. Congratulations.”

Krupa also shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her and her husband as they appeared to have received a gift from one of their friends, designer Dawid Wolinski.

Wolinski also went on to document the day’s festivities on his Instagram Story, sharing some sweet videos of the couple cutting into a cake, which Krupa insisted was “not” a wedding cake.

The simple confection was completely white, except for a few decorative red stripes, as well as two red hearts.

Krupa first revealed that she and Nunes were engaged in March — seven months after finalizing her divorce from ex Romain Zago — posting a photo of her hand, which was adorned with a gigantic diamond ring on that finger.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” she captioned the snap, as the couple’s three dogs lounged in the background.

Krupa finalized her divorce from Romain Zago in August 2017 after four years of marriage.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success,” her attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, told PEOPLE at the time.