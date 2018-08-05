Why Ken Marino lost 20 pounds for Burning Love — and what his wife had to do with it

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Ken Marino burned more than love on the set of one of his most popular series.

Chatting with host Lola Ogunnaike on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Marino revisited Burning Love, the 2012 E! series he starred in alongside Michael Ian Black. Marino’s wife Erica Oyama wrote the comedy, a parody of reality-dating shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

And according to Marino, her work scripting the series had a pretty amusing impact on their relationship as well.

“Before we started shooting this, I got a little heavy, and so she wrote this thing where I had to take my shirt off, and she’s like, ‘So, you better… get back into shape,” recalls Marino, smiling. “It worked out. I lost 20 pounds.”

Marino, ever the good husband, also notes his wife is far funnier than he is. “The trick is just: listen to your wife,” he said, offering up an explanation for the success of Burning Love.

