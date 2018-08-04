Priyanka Chopra says goodbye to Quantico, hopes it 'cracked the door open for female talent'

type TV Show genre Drama run date 09/27/15 performer Priyanka Chopra, Aunjanue Ellis, Jake McLaughlin, Yasmine Al Massri broadcaster ABC seasons 2 Current Status In Season

It’s the end of an era for Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star led the ABC series as FBI agent Alex Parrish for three seasons, which came to an end on Friday. Chopra now bids farewell to the drama in a new message to the fans and hopes it made some difference in creating more opportunities for women of color in the industry.

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “As you’ll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies.”

Quantico initially followed Alex as a new FBI recruit fresh out of the academy who becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack. Chopra became the first Indian woman to headline an American network series in the role.

Pat Redmond/ABC

The series underwent multiple changes, including Michael Seitzman taking over as showrunner. ABC announced its cancellation this past May, along with the end of Designated Survivor.

“Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week!” Chopra wrote. “Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!”

This won’t be the end of Chopra, however. A notable Bollywood actress, the Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake star also has roles coming up in Isn’t It Romantic (with GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin and The Hunger Games‘ Liam Hemsworth) and Cowboy Ninja Viking (with Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt).

She also reportedly has a Jonas brother as a fiancé after only a few months of dating, which isn’t too shabby.