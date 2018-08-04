Veronica Mars was the 'real jerk' on that show, jokes costar Ken Marino

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Sure, Kristen Bell is beloved, but that doesn’t mean everyone saw her lead character on Veronica Mars as the nice one.

“I thought her character was the real jerk,” actor Ken Marino jokes on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

Marino played Vinnie Van Lowe, an unwieldy, antagonizing private investigator who also happened to be Mars’ arch nemesis. To get into character, Marino says he saw his character very different than how he’s portrayed on screen, convincing himself that Mars was the true evildoer.

He took his role on the show so seriously he also “learned” how to dance — do we know if Bell did so too for the show?

“The thing I learned about music is that you have to dance to the beat,” he says. “If you dance not to the beat, it doesn’t look right.”

