RWBY Volume 6 premiere date announced

It was announced today that Volume 6 of the animated web series RWBY will premiere on Oct. 27. Produced by the Austin-based Rooster Teeth, the show is set in a world called Remnant filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

In Volume 6 of RWBY, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.

In January, it was announced that RWBY Volume 6 will premiere on Rooster Teeth’s premium SVOD platform FIRST.