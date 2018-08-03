Ray Romano on Jon Hamm’s impression of him: ‘Here’s what really pisses me off about it’

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/24/14 broadcaster NBC genre Talk Shows

Ray Romano has some words for Jon Hamm regarding that impression of the Get Shorty star. Trust us, it’s all in good fun.

Jimmy Fallon brought up the subject on The Tonight Show Thursday and showed his guest a clip of Hamm on a previous episode. The Good Omens actor was impersonating Romano playing golf. It involved a lot of missed swings and reactions like “come on” and “be right”.

“First of all, it’s flattery,” Romano said. “Isn’t that supposed to be the highest form of flattery? But it’s also, if you think about it, a double insult because he’s making fun of my voice and he’s making fun of my golf game. I don’t hit that many bad shots. He’s talking about a time when we played golf together.”

Romano then got more jokey when he laid into what’s really bothering him. “And another thing, I don’t wanna take anything away from Jon Hamm, but here’s what really pisses me off about it: he’s handsome and he’s funny. That son of a b—,” he joked.

Comedic revenge is so, so sweet and Romano took it by delivering his own impression of Hamm’s missed golf swings: “I don’t give a s—, I look like this.”

