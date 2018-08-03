Excellent news for fans of Sons of Anarchy: you will see old friends in Mayans M.C. But first, a spoiler alert! Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happens in the first episode.

Creator/executive producer Kurt Sutter told reporters Friday that flashbacks in his new motorcycle drama will allow him to feature characters from the long-running SOA. And he will start as early as the September premiere: Gemma Teller Morrow, played by Sutter’s wife Katey Sagal, will make a surprise appearance in the drama about a latino M.C. near the Cali/Mexico border.

“It’s a flashback to eight years ago and a way of letting us know that he’s in Stockton where the two worlds will collide, at least in memory,” Sutter told reporters at the Television Critics press tour in Beverly Hills.

Prashant Gupta/FX

Flashbacks will also allow Sutter to feature other beloved characters in Mayans. But don’t expect the new cast — which includes JD Pardo as a Mayans prospect named EZ and Edward James Olmos as his dad — to spend their days talking about Jax (Charlie Hunnam). “I don’t want to mess with that mythology,” Sutter said of Sons. “That mythology can live in imagination. But flashbacks wouldn’t be stepping on what is happening now.”

For those who miss those rich SOA characters, Sutter says he still hasn’t given up on a long-talked-about prequel about Jax’s dead father John Teller. “I love the idea of doing the first 10 of a prequel,” he told reporters. “It would be a 10-off. I’ll try to find a way to introduce that during the course of the Mayans.”

Mayans M.C. debuts Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.