FX has given the green light to Alex Garland’s drama Devs.

The Ex Machina writer-director will blend the worlds of technology and crime in the eight-episode limited series that centers on a young computer engineer, Lily, who pokes around the secretive development division of the cutting-edge tech company, Amaya, where she works, as she believes that Amaya was involved in the murder of her boyfriend.

The cast includes Nick Offerman as the CEO of the company, Sonoya Mizuno as Lily, Jin Ha as Lily’s ex and a cybersecurity specialist, and Zach Grenier as the dangerous head of security at Amaya. Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill also play employees of Amaya’s secret development division.

The news comes almost five months after FX announced that it had ordered a Devs pilot. Look for Devs to premiere in 2019.