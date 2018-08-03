Fargo season 4 to star Chris Rock, make major changes

type TV Show genre Drama, Crime run date 04/15/14 broadcaster FX seasons 3 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Chris Rock will star in the fourth season of Fargo, which is making some rather dramatic storytelling changes for the next edition — including seemingly ditching Minnesota (oh jeez!).

FX announced at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills on Friday that it has officially greenlit a new round of the Emmy-winning series and has cast the actor-comedian.

Moreover, the normally ultra-secret show has a released a detailed story description of the long-awaited new season.

Fargo season 4 will shift the start of the action from the rural upper Midwest (the setting of the first three seasons) to Kansas City, Mo., plus go further back in time than ever before (so no, Rock probably won’t have a Minnesota accent).

Here’s the description: “In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son’s enemy as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.”

Rock released this rather brief statement: “I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with [showrunner Noah Hawley].”

Rock has won four Emmy awards and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows including Lethal Weapon 4, Top Five, and Empire, among others.

Fargo season 4 has no other cast or release date yet, though will start production next year (so late 2019 or early 2020 seems likely).