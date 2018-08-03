Big Brother host Julie Chen on that awkward Rachel interview

type TV Show genre Reality TV performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Each week Big Brother host Julie Chen answers a few questions about the latest events inside the house. Also make sure to read our exit interview with Rachel.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before we get into what happened this week, were you surprised Kaitlyn wasn’t able to complete the puzzle and get back in the game, because that definitely seemed doable in two-and-a-half-minutes? She seemed to panic in there.

JULIE CHEN: I am surprised she didn’t succeed! She almost had it! She was so darn close! But I think her nerves got the best of her. We had production assistants do the puzzle and most got it within 45 seconds. But they didn’t have the weight on their shoulders like Kaitlyn did.

Okay, let’s get into what happened Thursday night. Have you ever done a post-eviction interview with someone as shell-shocked as Rachel? Take us through what that was like sitting next to her after she stormed out of the house.

Never! She was literally speechless! She sat there in complete stunned silence for about a minute plus. As we took our live cameras back into the house, she and I just sat there in silence as the wheels were turning in her head trying to figure out what the heck happened! She was shaking like a leaf. It was like talking to someone who just had their mind erased. She had no idea what to think.

What did you think of Brett’s big speech before voting where he threw Rachel under the bus by talking about an all-women’s alliance called the Maneaters?

Brett is ruthless. Just no moral conscience but he makes for great drama in the game.

What’s your prediction: Does Bayleigh use her Power App this week to control the nominations or save it? Tell us what you think and why.

Hard to say cause Angela knows that Bayleigh has it. So it all depends on what deal can be worked out between the two. That would be the smart thing to do. They should make a deal!

Finally, what can you say about this new Hacker Competition that is being unleashed on Sunday’s episode?

It’s something we’ve never done before! Everyone will play and the winner will find out in secret so no other house guests will know the identity of the Hacker… unless the winner chooses to reveal it. The winner will become the BB Hacker for the week and will get to “hack” three different parts of the Big Brother game.

