Everything we know so far about American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Well, that was a helluva reveal.

At the Television Critics Association panel for American Horror Story: Apocalypse on Friday, we got a good amount of info about the new secretive season which involves a Murder House/Coven crossover. Here’s everything we know so far:

Sarah Paulson is playing Billie Dean/Cordelia/Venable, Kathy Bates is Ms. Meade, Emma Roberts is Madison Montgomery, Adina Porter is Dina Stevens, Leslie Grossman is Coco St. Pierre-Vanderbilt, and Billie Lourd is Mallory.

Paulson confirmed that Cordelia is indeed still the Supreme. “She is the Supreme as of now,” said Paulson.

The apocalypse ain’t the climax. “The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins,” teased executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

Jessica Lange will indeed return as Constance Langdon, her Murder House character, in an episode directed by her good pal Paulson. Star Evan Peters will also direct an episode of the series.

Emma Roberts promised that Madison will be just as nasty as before. She was shooting recently and was told by the director “to be bitchier.”

This season will apparently feature wild hair. Bates’ hair is both shaved on the sides and dyed black and Grossman apparently wears a cage on her head at one point.

Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will play Michael Langdon, the Anti-Christ introduced in Murder House.

Peters, Billy Eichner, and Joan Collins will also appear this season.

Ryan Murphy has said that it’s set in the near future.

American Horror Story/Instagram

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX.