New trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 brings the drama to Sin City

It looks like Vinny got his wish.

After a wild reunion in Miami, filled with parties, tears, and endless drama, the cast is reuniting once again for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 —and this time they’re taking the party to Sin City.

“After all the flashbacks and the memories, why not keep this love fest going,” Vinny says in the trailer above, and we couldn’t agree more!

Home to both Pauly and Ronnie, Las Vegas is the perfect location for MTV’s favorite party crew to make some memories. From Snooki inviting unwanted guests, to cast members revealing pregnancies and eloping in Vegas, this is sure to be the most dramatic season of Jersey Shore yet.

Not only will the cast be stirring up trouble in Vegas, the crew will also be returning to where it all started, the Jersey Shore.

Be sure to watch the trailer above. The new season premieres Aug. 23.