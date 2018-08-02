Kate McKinnon reveals the secrets to her Rudy Giuliani impression

When it comes to impersonating Rudy Giuliani, now one of President Trump’s lawyers, Kate McKinnon says it’s all about the hands.

The Emmy winner discussed a May episode of Saturday Night Live with sketch comedy veteran Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday. Fallon had played Jared Kushner in a cold open while McKinnon tackled Giuliani, and she pulled it together through imitating his hand gestures.

“In this one interview, he was just moving his hands like this,” the Spy Who Dumped Me star said, poking her face with rigid fingers. “And I just chose to make that the thing.”

However, the comedienne admitted it was almost an utter disaster, since she didn’t have the impression nailed down in the dress rehearsal.

“Lorne is always poo-pooing impression ideas ’cause he says we don’t look enough like the person — and this was his idea,” McKinnon recalled. “And I was like, ‘What are you saying to me, daddy?’ It was an idea on a Thursday and we had to do it on a Saturday, and I didn’t have that Rudy Giuliani. I didn’t have it at the dress rehearsal.”

McKinnon was thinking the producers would cut the segment from the show if she was bad, given that there was so much else going on, but that didn’t happen. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I guess I’ll just go and look dumb on TV. My favorite,'” she said.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen.