Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen spice up their marriage in Amazon's Forever trailer

Forever is a long time, but Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen aren’t willing to let their seemingly endless martial bliss grow stale.

The first trailer for this new Amazon comedy series fast forwards through the 12 years of June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen). Both seem to be living a comfortable life in the suburbia of Riverside, California, but comfort becomes predictable after the same conversations, the same routines, the same meals, and the same vacations over and over.

It’s only when June suggests changing things up with a ski trip, sending the couple into unfamiliar territory. What awaits them is still unknown, but the trailer catches glimpses of beach bonfire party, a knife, a mysterious figure walking along the road, and aimless stares.

Consider us intrigued.

Forever is the brainchild of Parks and Recreation veterans Alan Yang (Netflix’s Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (NBC’s 30 Rock), and both Rudolph and Armisen will serve as executive producers.

Amazon

Forever will premiere on Amazon this Sep. 14.