Debra Messing says new season of Will & Grace features 'big sweeping changes'

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 09/21/98 performer Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally broadcaster NBC seasons 11

A wedding, a job change, a divorce and a new love — Will & Grace is covering it all in the upcoming season.

Star of NBC’s hit comedy Debra Messing says the beloved quartet of Will Truman (Eric McCormack), Grace Adler (Messing), Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), and Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) are all experiencing “big sweeping changes” in season 2 of the revival series.

“There’s going to be all kinds of new things to play with and joke about,” Messing said while appearing on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s podcast, “The HFPA in Conversation” to promote her upcoming movie Searching (out August 31).

The eight-time Golden Globe nominee (six for Will & Grace!) is looking forward to Grace’s new love life, but first she’ll have to deal with some family drama. In July, NBC announced comedienne Chelsea Handler will play Donna Zimmer, a high-powered client of Grace’s, who falls for her bitter sister Janet Adler (Mary McCormack).

“I think she’s the perfect kind of actor to come and play in our playground,” Messing said of Handler, who will join a stacked list of guest stars, including the return of Alec Baldwin as Karen’s lover.

The show and the HFPA’S Golden Globe Awards have a rocky history. Will & Grace has racked up a whopping 29 nominations, including seven times for best TV series, most recently just last year, without a single win.

Will & Grace originally ran from 1998 to 2005, normalizing gay relationships for mainstream TV audiences. Messing said the show’s unprecedented political and social relevance came as a surprise, though the cast and crew soon embraced their platform and pushed for marriage equality in the 2000s.

“Years later when Vice President Biden said that he supported gay marriage and he felt that Will & Grace did more for the cause than anything else in society,” Messing recalled. “Other than the birth of my child that was the proudest moment of my life.”

Will & Grace returns for an 18-episode second season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

