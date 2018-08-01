The Originals star Riley Voelkel joins Roswell, New Mexico

Just as the Original family prepares to say its final goodbye in Wednesday’s series finale, one of its siblings has found her next life.

EW can exclusively reveal that Originals star Riley Voelkel, best known for playing Freya Mikaelson in the CW drama, has landed a recurring role on the upcoming Roswell, New Mexico. Roswell, which comes from Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie, is based on the book Roswell High, which was also the inspiration for the 1999 Jason Katims series. The reboot will tell the story of Liz, the daughter of undocumented immigrants, who returns home to Roswell, New Mexico and discovers a secret about her teenage crush, Max.

As for Voelkel, she joins the cast as Cameron, Max’s quick-witted partner at the Sheriff’s Department who has the rare ability to break through Max’s stony cowboy facade. Scrappy, sexy, and cool, she’s impossible to rattle and prides herself on being a realist who can handle whatever life throws her way.

In her new role, Voelkel will be reuniting with her Originals co-star Nathan Parsons, who plays Max. Additionally, the Roswell cast includes Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino, and more.

Roswell, New Mexico is set to have a midseason premiere on The CW.