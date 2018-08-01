It looks like Murphy never moved!

In a trio of Instagram posts, Candice Bergen shows that not too much has changed on Murphy Brown. Bergen’s alter ego is still living in the same townhouse that was featured in the comedy’s original run from 1988 to 1998 — though there is some fresh new decor, like a throw pillow that reads “tired-ass honky ho.” She’s eating the same food as before, too.

The first table read for the Murphy Brown revival happened last week in New York, where the sitcom will be produced. Murphy remains a TV journalist, though she now has an eponymous morning show. Her son Avery (Jake McDorman) is all grown up and working as a journalist as well. The show will reunite Bergen with Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg), and executive producer/creator Diane English.

“It’s an incredible thing when you can step away from something you care so much about, and now, 20 years later, it’s as if not a day has passed,” English told EW. “It was such a special morning laughing with some of my favorite people.”

In January, CBS announced it had ordered 13 episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom. The new version will bow Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m.