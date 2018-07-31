Seth Rogen once explained internet porn to Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise apparently didn’t know that internet porn existed — until he met Seth Rogen.

During an appearance on Monday’s Late Show, frequent Rogen collaborator Judd Apatow recalled a meeting that the duo had in 2006 with Cruise, who was looking to possibly make a romantic comedy. Wanting a witness, Apatow brought along a pre-Knocked Up Rogen.

“So we’re talking to him and I don’t know how it came up, but it usually comes up with Seth where he starts talking about marijuana and pornography,” Apatow tells Stephen Colbert. “And he starts talking about adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘Whaaat? Wait, you’re saying that there are adult films on the internet?’ And Seth is like, ‘Yeah, there’s all these movies on these websites.’ And Tom Cruise is like, ‘Wait a second, you’re saying if I go on the computer, on the worldwide web, there are people having sex on this [information super] highway?'”

Launching into his Rogen impersonation, Apatow responded, “‘Yeah, I watch it all the time, it’s great. Everybody does it. It’s not a big deal anymore.’ So anyway, no movie was made.”

When Colbert asked Apatow if he thought Cruise was just being polite, he added, “It’s hard to know. He was being very polite. I assume he was against it and being polite, but who knows? We’ll never know.”

Rogen confirmed the story on Twitter, sharing the clip of Apatow and writing, “The time I informed Tom Cruise that internet pornography was a thing that existed.”

