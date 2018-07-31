Watch Mila Kunis' hilarious Chewbacca fail for Jimmy Fallon's game

Jimmy Fallon has named Mila Kunis‘ Chewbacca impression “officially the worst” of all time.

The Spy Who Dumped Me star was playing a round of Say That to My Face on The Tonight Show when her teammate, Fallon, held up a Chewbacca mask. The rules dictated that Kunis needed to do a Chewbacca impression in order for Fallon to correctly guess which person or character he was wearing, but that didn’t go so well.

The whole table, including Zachary Quinto and The Roots’ Tarik Trotter, cracked up as Kunis started squawking. No wonder Fallon’s first guess was Cardi B.

Somehow the Tonight Show host got the answer, but he later said, “That is officially the worst impression of Chewbacca I’ve ever heard in my entire life. I thought you were going like [Cardi B’s] ‘Okurrrr.'” Fate is a cruel mistress and Cardi B ended up being Kunis and Fallon’s final obstacle — and she didn’t know how to do that impression either!

Another standout of the evening’s festivities was Quinto’s impression of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin: “Trump is my b—.” Trotter got that one immediately.

Watch the game play out above.