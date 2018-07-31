Kim Kardashian explains why she was 'starstruck' during Trump meeting at White House

When Kim Kardashian traveled to Washington recently to meet with President Donald Trump, she says she was “starstruck” – by the Oval Office.

“I walk in and I look around and I’m kinda starstruck by the Oval Office. And the first thing I say in our meeting, I say, ‘Holy s— we’re in the f—ing Oval Office,’” the reality star and business mogul recalled Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “That’s what I said to him. That was the first thing I said. And I had to take a moment to be like wait, we’re really here.”

Kardashian met with Trump to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was incarcerated for 22 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. The president commuted Johnson’s sentence the week after the pair’s meeting.

Kardashian also told Kimmel that when she got the phone call from Trump informing her of his decision to commute Johnson’s sentence, she was in the middle of a nude photo shoot. “I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Get me a robe!'”

“Did the president know you were in a robe and nothing else?” Kimmel jokingly asked. “Cause he probably would have released the whole prison.”

The late-night host also asked Kardashian if her husband, Kanye West, is still a fan of the president. She said she and West don’t get into political debates, but added, “To make it clear, when we would talk about it and would talk about policies, he doesn’t necessarily agree with [Trump’s] policies,” she said. “He likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him. [Kanye]’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep with what’s going on. And I always knew that. And I always know what he meant.”

As for her own feelings about Trump, Kardashian told Kimmel, “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”

“You know, he’s done something amazing,” she said. “I don’t agree with everything either. I had no idea what to expect going in there and I was like, ‘Look, I’m going to be focused.’ It really turned my idea around in this category.”

Watch her full interview above.