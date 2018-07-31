Game of Thrones castle can be yours for less than $1 million

If you’ve been bargain shopping for one of the Great Houses of Westeros, get ready for the deal of a lifetime.

Gosford Castle, a 19th-century country house in Northern Ireland that was used to portray the Riverrun castle on Game of Thrones, is for sale and accepting offers over £500,000 (or $656,452), according to its online listing.

Riverrun, first depicted in season 3 of the acclaimed series, is the former seat of House Tully, and the current lawful home to House Frey. While the castle itself is not often seen on the show, its occupation has long been the subject of strategic interest for the series’ main characters.

Maison Real Estate

Maison Real Estate

The real castle was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, and housed the Earls of Gosford through 1921. Over the years, the estate has also been used as a prisoner of war camp (both during World War II and later the Northern Ireland Conflict), a storage facility for public records, a barracks for soldiers, and even a hotel. In 1986, the grounds became Northern Ireland’s first conservation forest.

Maison Real Estate

While the property currently lacks heating, the castle does include 15 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and, of course, bragging rights among the Game of Thrones fandom.

Gosford has been converted into six luxury apartments, each given Thrones-worthy names like “The Inner Bailey,” “The Round Tower,” and “The Old Keep.” Each apartment is 3,500 square feet, with some offering rooftop gardens to residents.

Be sure to check out the listing, as it may just be the only opportunity to live in House Tully without fear of the White Walkers.

Maison Real Estate

Maison Real Estate