Chris Hardwick is returning to NBC.

The network has confirmed Hardwick is coming back to the broadcaster on two unscripted shows.

Hardwick will resume his duties as the host of game show The Wall for its third season. In addition, he will return to America’s Got Talent as a guest judge Aug. 7.

The news follows AMC’s investigation into an allegation made by Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra, accusing a person fitting Hardwick’s description of mental and sexual abuse. Hardwick denied the allegation and said their three-year relationship included arguments. Last week, AMC reinstated Hardwick into his network duties, including hosting Talking Dead.

Hardwick will shoot the new season of The Wall this fall. The AGT appearance was shot before the scandal (and Hardwick also appeared on the show last year).

In June, NBC announced it would “assess” Hardwick’s position at the network. The network had no comment on its decision to move forward Tuesday, but AMC stated last week, “Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Dykstra has stated that she did not cooperate with the investigation, and noted, “I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life.”