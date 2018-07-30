Sacha Baron Cohen gives Roy Moore 'pedophile detector' test on Who is America?

type TV Show genre Comedy, Satire run date 07/15/18 creator Sacha Baron Cohen performer Sacha Baron Cohen broadcaster Showtime

The third episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? aired Sunday night, featuring the comedian’s encounter with former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore, whose President Trump-sponsored campaign was plagued by allegations of previous sexual misconduct involving underage girls, sat down for an interview with a man he believed to be Israeli anti-terrorism expert Col. Erran Morad. (Col. Morad is one of Cohen’s heavily-disguised personas for the Showtime series.)

During the interview, Cohen explains that Israel has created a new technology that can detect sex offenders and “especially pedophiles.” He then pulls out a metal detector-type wand, which he tells Moore will beep when waved over the body of a “pervert.”

Switching on the wand, Cohen tells Moore, “Because neither of us are sex offenders” the wand should be silent. But when he waves it over Moore, the wand sounds an alarm. “It must be faulty,” Cohen says as Moore shifts uncomfortably in his seat. “It’s malfunctioning.”

Cohen tries the wand on himself, and even brings out one of his “producers” to test it out, but the wand will only beep when waved in front of Moore.

“Is this your jacket?” Cohen asks him. “Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?”

After being told the device is 99.8 percent accurate, Moore decides to cut the interview short. “I support Israel, I don’t support this kind of stuff,” he says on his way out.

Moore released a statement regarding the interview earlier this month, threatening to take legal action should the segment be aired.

INBOX: Statement of Judge Roy Moore on Sasha Cohen’s CBS/Showtime series, Who is America? pic.twitter.com/uVBthwN6cQ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2018

Col. Morad’s antics have already brought down another controversial politician. Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer resigned from office following his appearance on Who Is America? during which, among other things, he dropped his pants and screamed the n-word multiple times.

Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, Bernie Sanders, and even The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios were also duped by Cohen for Who Is America?