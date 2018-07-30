Lindsay Lohan preps reality TV return in Lohan Beach Club teaser

Lindsay Lohan’s big business ventures are heading to the small screen in 2019.

On Monday, MTV unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming reality TV project Lohan Beach Club (still a working title), which is set to follow the actress as she forges a new chapter in her career as an entrepreneur and owner of three beachfront nightclubs across Greece.

“Pack your bags, MTV. We’re going to Mykonos!” Lohan says in a brief teaser for the series as she lounges outside the new location, which joins two other Lohan properties in Athens and Rhodes. “I’ve joined the MTV family… Get ready!”

In addition to Lohan, the show — which she produced in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions (The Real World) — will also follow the actress’ handpicked brand ambassadors embarking on the journey with her. The official synopsis indicates Lohan’s new team “establishes new friendships and alliances” while also trying to “rise above the temptations” of the Mykonos nightlife scene.

“Lohan Beach Club… offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” MTV Programming and Development President Nina L. Diaz said of the project via press statement. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Before its official announcement, Lohan Beach Club made headlines earlier this month after Freeform announced Lohan’s production schedule on the reality series had prevented her from returning to the Life-Size family alongside Tyra Banks in the network’s planned sequel Life-Size 2, which is currently filming in Atlanta.

Lohan similarly drummed up buzz for her Grecian properties last week via Instagram, seemingly threatening to terminate a pair of employees for not wearing the same shoes while on the clock at her Rhodes property.

A premiered date for Lohan Beach Club has yet to be announced, though it is expected to debut sometime in 2019. Watch the show’s first teaser above.