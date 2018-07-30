DWTS: Juniors recruits Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy as judges

The current Mirror Ball champion will return to the ballroom to judge the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Adam Rippon, the Olympic medalist who sashayed from the Winter Olympics to the DWTS winner’s podium this spring, will be joined by pro Val Chmerkovskiy and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land) on the judges’ dais. The new show will pair celebrity youths with professional — albeit kids themselves — ballroom dancers.

DWTS: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC. Season 27 of the original DWTS will come back Sept. 24.