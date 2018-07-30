Cloak & Dagger boss previews Tandy and Tyrone's 'call to action' in the finale

type TV Show genre Teen Drama, Superhero run date 06/07/18 creator Joe Pokaski performer Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt broadcaster Freeform

Becoming a superhero isn’t something that happens overnight. Sure, getting powers might happen that quickly, but when it comes to making the choice to use those powers to save others, well, it’s a bit more complicated. That’s something that both Tandy and Tyrone have learned during the first season of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which has seen the teens struggling with what their new powers could mean. “We start off with these kids who are living in a horrible place and they need to understand that power within themselves and respect themselves by way of each other,” showrunner Joe Pokaski tells EW. “When push comes to shove at the end of episode 9 and into episode 10 they’re both asked: What are they going to do with these powers? And for the first time they realize they need to help people.”

That’s not to say that things are going to get easier for the powerful pair. Rather, it’s quite the opposite. (Let’s not forget they have Terrors to deal with.) “The writers and I have always been excited about using the long format of television to tell a superhero journey,” Pokaski says. “We found that all of the stories we loved, right before the big battle happened, the heroes get knocked down. Particularly Tandy and Tyrone as they’re lifting themselves up, we thought it would be really interesting to knock them down in [episode] 9 and see how they react in [episode] 10. The finale in the first season is really the completion of their call to action.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.