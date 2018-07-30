The female head of CBS Films used her personal Facebook page to weigh in on the accusations surrounding her longtime boss Leslie Moonves, whom she describes as a “big booster of women inside CBS.”

After The New Yorker published a story in which six women accused the 68-year-old CBS chairman of inappropriate conduct and intimidation, Terry Press wrote that while “I do not believe that it is my place to question the accounts put forth by the women,” she said “we” will never move forward “if we paint episodes of vulgar (and deeply regrettable) behavior from 20 years ago with the same brush as serial criminal behavior.”

Press is the latest high-ranking female from the company to come to Moonves’ defense in light of allegations, some of which are several decades old. Previously, CBS’ head of ad sales Jo Ann Ross tweeted that Moonves was an “advocate and mentor,” while CBS’ head of daytime Angelica McDaniel said she developed under his leadership.

Here is Press’ full post, as reported on Deadline:

“As a fan of The New Yorker it is difficult to reconcile the portrait put forth in that piece with the man who I know today as honorable, compassionate, and a big booster of women inside CBS. As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers. I do not believe that it is my place to question the accounts put forth by the women but I do find myself asking that if we are examining the industry as it existed decades before through the lens of 2018 should we also discuss a path to learning, reconciliation, and forgiveness?

To reach a point where we can accept some space between zero accountability and complete destruction, we must first grapple with the issue of equivalency. If we paint episodes of vulgar (and deeply regrettable) behavior from 20 years ago with the same brush as serial criminal behavior, we will never move forward and more importantly, we eschew the complicated nuances of context for the easier path of absolutes. Outrage is a valuable commodity…but its usefulness can be diminished by overuse. And understanding and learning from the past is the only way towards a future that reflects real change.”

Moonves responded to The New Yorker story with this statement: “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our Company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

Over the weekend, some directors on the CBS Corp. board reportedly considered whether they should have Moonves step aside while the company launches its own investigation into the allegations, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper added that the board is expected to meet Monday to form a committee that will oversee the investigation.

“I think the board realizes as a whole that this is a very, very, very serious situation,” said one source to WSJ. “While there is an important Les piece to this, really, more important to the company as a whole is that this raises serious issues with regard to culture and harassment throughout the company.”