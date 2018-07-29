type TV Show genre Drama, Supernatural creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa performer Kiernan Shipka

Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has a premiere date.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming Oct. 26 (basically the slot that Stranger Things season 2 had last year — the Friday before Halloween).

The 10-episode series stars Kiernan Shipka and “imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The project was written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. We’re still waiting for a photo or trailer for the show.