Transparent fans will get closure they long for in season 5, Amazon Studios chief says

Jennifer Clasen/Amazon
placeholder
Lynette Rice
July 28, 2018 at 04:41 PM EDT

Transparent

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA
seasons
2
performer
Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann
broadcaster
Amazon
genre
Drama

Amazon Studios is “excited” about a fifth season of Transparent (sans Jeffrey Tambor) and hopes to “give fans the closure they long for and do what is right for those fans.”

“[Creator] Jill Soloway came in with something she’s excited about that [goes] beyond Transparent,” teased Salke at the annual Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday. “So stay tuned in the next week or two for something we are incredibly excited about. It’s all good. We will give Transparent fans the closure they long for and do what is right for those fans.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jeffrey Tambor ‘Profoundly Disappointed’ by Transparent Firing

 

In February, Amazon officially fired Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor three months after opening an investigation into sexual harassment claims against him. Tambor, who won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his performance as a transgender woman who comes out late in life, had been accused of harassment by Transparent guest star Trace Lysette as well as a former assistant.

The future of the show had seemed in doubt after the allegations but star Judith Light and producer-distributor Amazon confirmed that season 5 of Transparent would be in the works.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now