Mad Men creator's new Amazon show releases cryptic teaser

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s return to TV is coming sooner than you think, plus has released its first teaser trailer (just set your expectations accordingly, as its mainly a lengthy list of the show’s talent).

Titled The Romanoffs, the project is an anthology series “set around the globe, featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.” The Romanoffs was shot on location in three continents and seven countries.

The series was just announced as set to premiere Oct. 12.

On Saturday, Amazon revealed the teaser and revealed a bunch of guest stars such as are: Noah Wyle (Falling Skies), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Ben Miles (Collateral), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Cara Buono (Mad Men), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), and more.

They join previously announced cast members like Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) and John Slattery (Mad Men).

Amazon also announced three more projects:

— A new half-hour sci-fi romantic satire called Upload from writer Greg Daniels (The Office) and his producing partner Howard Klein starring Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3) and Robbie Amell (The X-Files).

— A horror event titled Them from executive producer Lena Waithe (The Chi), writer and executive producer Little Marvin, and executive producers Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Michael Connelly. The event series has received a two-season order, with the first being for Them: Covenant. The pitch: “Set in 1953, Alfred and Lucky Emory decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

— The company also greenlit The Expatriates from Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, based on the best-selling novel by Janice Y.K. Lee, and screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie). The pitch: “Set against the sensational backdrop of ‘The Vertical City’ of Hong Kong, The Expatriates is a drama series that explores the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community: where affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths and marriages are played out publicly—then retold with glee.”