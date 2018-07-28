A handful of celebrities and executives are tweeting their support for embattled CBS chief Les Moonves in the wake of an in-depth New Yorker article detailing sexual harassment allegations against the longtime executive.

On Saturday, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter posted a statement of support for Moonves: “Les Moonves is a close friend. I’ve known him for 40 years. He is a kind, decent and honorable man. I believe him and I believe in him.” Carter recently returned to the DC universe with a role in The CW’s Supergirl.

Also new to Moonves’ defense: Sharon Osbourne, who is a co-host on CBS’ The Talk along with the executive’s wife Julie Chen:

Interesting timing, seems like an attempt to discredit Leslie before a major court case. I hope people don’t rush to judgement and let @CBS conduct their investigation. Sending my love and support to my friends @JulieChen and Leslie Moonves — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 28, 2018

Some of Moonves’ executive staff, such as former CBS Sports publicist LeslieAnne Wade, are likewise in the mix:

I know Leslie Moonves well. I worked for him for nearly twenty years. No executive advocated for or activated more top level opportunity for women. #LeslieMoonves #LesMoonves #CBS — LeslieAnne Wade (@LeslieAnneWade) July 28, 2018

Moonves was accused of a disturbing pattern of inappropriate behavior and/or abuse of his power as the head of CBS by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas (Six Feet Under), as well as fostering a company-wide culture of acceptance of such behavior.

Whereas Moonves released this statement: “Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our Company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

CBS has vowed to investigate the claims.