How Amazon's Homecoming is the My Best Friend's Wedding reunion you really wanted

First, they played best friends in My Best Friend’s Wedding. Then he portrayed her sister’s boyfriend in August: Osage County.

Now, Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney will finally get to play an actual couple in Amazon’s upcoming drama Homecoming. And the actors couldn’t be giddier about it.

“It only took 30 years!” Roberts exclaimed Saturday at a press conference for the series.

“How grateful I am to have a buddy like Jules,” added Mulroney at the annual Television Critics Tour in Beverly Hills. “It’s always such a privilege. Of those three jobs… I’ve had incredible scenes with this incredible actress. In scenes with Julia, we sit there and talk them though, all the nuances. I’m so grateful to be with her at all.”

Unlike the 1997 romantic comedy that first paired Roberts and Mulroney, Homecoming is a psychological thriller. It’s based on Gimlet Media’s podcast of the same name that focuses on a caseworker named Heidi Bergman (Roberts in her first TV series starring role) who works at a homecoming facility for soldiers returning from war. The show then jumps to four years later when Heidi is a small-town waitress living with her mom (Sissy Spacek) and hears from a Department of Defense auditor who wants to know why she left the facility.

The show also stars Bobby Cannavale.

The 10, half-hour episodes that were directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will begin streaming Nov. 2.