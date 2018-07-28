Better Call Saul renewed for season 5 as Bob Odenkirk shows his naked butt

James Hibberd
July 28, 2018 at 06:36 PM EDT

Bob Odenkirk shocked TV critics by dropping his pants and showing his bare butt at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Saturday. #UsToo. But there is context.

AMC had just made a surprise announcement that his acclaimed drama Better Call Saul was renewed for a fifth season (along with Fear the Walking Dead, also getting picked up for season 5 — no mooning for that one though).

While on stage, Odenkirk said that the Breaking Bad prequel’s upcoming fourth season “moves faster” than previous seasons, noting “the first episode is a slow burn but after that, it moves as fast as possible.”

He then told critics he’s so devoted to the show that he got a tattoo in support of the new season, and unbuckled his pants. He then did exactly what you think: He showed his derriere with a (temporary) Better Call Saul tattoo touting its Aug. 6 premiere date.

“See that?” Odenkirk asked. “I’m a real company man. I want everybody to know when it’s coming back. It was such a long wait. So where can I put the information where everybody will see it?”

AMC also announced a new series, Dispatches From Nowhere, which will mark Jason Segel’s return to TV. The How I Met Your Mother star will write, produce, and star in the anthology series. The pitch: It’s “about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.” 

