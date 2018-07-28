Better Call Saul renewed for season 5 as Bob Odenkirk shows his naked butt

Bob Odenkirk shocked TV critics by dropping his pants and showing his bare butt at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Saturday. #UsToo. But there is context.

AMC had just made a surprise announcement that his acclaimed drama Better Call Saul was renewed for a fifth season (along with Fear the Walking Dead, also getting picked up for season 5 — no mooning for that one though).

While on stage, Odenkirk said that the Breaking Bad prequel’s upcoming fourth season “moves faster” than previous seasons, noting “the first episode is a slow burn but after that, it moves as fast as possible.”

He then told critics he’s so devoted to the show that he got a tattoo in support of the new season, and unbuckled his pants. He then did exactly what you think: He showed his derriere with a (temporary) Better Call Saul tattoo touting its Aug. 6 premiere date.

#BetterCallSaul S4 premiere date (Aug. 6) and S5 renewal announcement done in the most attention-grabbing way, courtesy Bob Odenkirk #TCA18 @AMC_TV pic.twitter.com/TxOe7StD0Q — Hanhonymous (@Hanhonymous) July 28, 2018

“See that?” Odenkirk asked. “I’m a real company man. I want everybody to know when it’s coming back. It was such a long wait. So where can I put the information where everybody will see it?”

AMC also announced a new series, Dispatches From Nowhere, which will mark Jason Segel’s return to TV. The How I Met Your Mother star will write, produce, and star in the anthology series. The pitch: It’s “about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.”