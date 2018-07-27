type TV Show Current Status In Season

For adrenaline junkie Tom Cruise, skydiving isn’t something to sweat about, considering he performed more death-deying stunts for his latest movie, Mission: Impossible — Fallout. For James Corden, he was understandably “terrified.” However, he didn’t really have any choice in the matter.

In a comedic segment for The Late Late Show on Thursday night, Cruise had to chase down Corden on the tarmac in order to get him on the plane.

“I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom for the last couple of days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden said. “So I’d also like to take the time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning.”

The pair met in Perris Valley, California, where, according to Cruise, they would ascend 15,000 feet in order to have a “little time to think about things in the air.” Corden overcame his fear because he didn’t want to “close the door” on the potential for him to become an action movie star one day. He can’t, however, seem to be able to take a slap in the face. So maybe those dreams are squashed.

“The worst part if we die, I will get zero press,” Corden joked. “I will be a footnote. The story will be, ‘Tom Cruise Dies — Also That Guy Who Occasionally Drives Around With a Guy.'”

There’s also a slow-motion Top Gun walk towards the plane because that’s what you do when you’re skydiving with Cruise.