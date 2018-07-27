Britney Spears and Jimmy Fallon are summer camp besties in 'Ew!' sketch

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/24/14 broadcaster NBC genre Talk Shows

Guess who joined Jimmy Fallon for the latest “Ew!” sketch? It’s Britney, b—!

Britney Spears took a break from her Piece of Me tour, which she recently brought to New York and New Jersey, for a pitstop on The Tonight Show. The 36-year-old pop star appeared as Abby, the summer camp BFF of Fallon’s Sara-with-no-H. Haven’t you heard? Hs are ew!

This cameo was anything but ew!, though. It was c-ew-t!

Abby brought Sara the glittery mermaid pillow she forgot in her bunkbed at summer camp and it was like they never left. Channeling their Valley-Girl-on-crank voice, the two gabbed about Abby’s obsession with horses, Throwback Thursday Instagram pics, “Fashion Freeze” poses, and how they’re “stuck between two worlds.”

They can’t go back to camp next year because they’re older than all the other campers, but too young to be counselors. “It’s like, I’m not a girl…” Sara said. “Not yet a woman,” Abby familiarly sang.

Following Spears’ four-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she’s been on the road for Piece of Me. Last weekend, she performed in Atlantic City in New Jersey, and Tuesday saw the “Gimme More” singer give her fans more when she took the stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. She even got to spank Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen.

But Las Vegas, it seems, will always be in her heart. Reports have surfaced that Spears will apparently return to Sin City for another residency. As Abby, during a lightning round of “Ew!”, Spears said of Las Vegas, “I would, like, totally live there.”