Bobby Brown denies abusing Whitney Houston during tense press conference

Sitting on stage at the Beverly Hilton — the very hotel where his ex-wife Whitney Houston died six years earlier — singer Bobby Brown strongly denied to reporters during a tense exchange that he ever abused the pop star.

On hand to promote his upcoming BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story, the “King of R&B” was asked — first gently, then with increasing firmness — about his tabloid-fodder history with Houston.

“Some of the things I’m not proud of but to get where I am now I had to go through it,” Brown said. “Scandals? No scandals. Just juicy.”

He then added: “What people don’t understand is the stories told about me are untrue, are false. We’re correcting everything the press has believed about me. I’m able to tell my story from what I know, my truth. That’s the basic reason we did this film. We did this film to tell my side of the story. What me and Whitney went through is what we went through.”

The press then asked more directly about violence between the two…

“There were no violent incidents between me and Whitney,” he replied calmly.

There were 911 calls…

“You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong.”

There was a domestic violence call in 2003…

“No.”

A reporter then read aloud to Brown a story online about a 911 call and Houston having a one-inch bruise on her cheek and noted it’s “in the public record.”

“The public record is wrong,” Brown declared.

Actually, Brown previously admitted to having once hit Houston, an incident detailed in his memoir Every Little Step, though maintained reports of him being a “woman beater” or “violent toward her” are “just lies.” While Houston once asserted to Redbook, “I do the hitting.”

Also during the press event, one reporter ventured to ask Brown about the fact the press event — part of the semi-annual Television Critics Association press tour — just happened to be held in the Beverly Hilton hotel, where Houston was discovered dead in a bathtub in 2012. Does that, you know, “creep him out.”

“Nah, this is the place they choose and the spirit of my ex-wife is probably still here,” Brown said. “That feels good to be here, and promote this movie, and be able to be here now with my wife and kids.”

The Bobby Brown Story will pick up where BET’s New Edition miniseries left off, chronicling Brown’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, and marriage to Houston.

The project comes on the heels of a Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney, that seemed to clear up misconceptions that Brown first exposed the pop icon to drugs.

The miniseries debuts Sept. 4 on BET.