All In the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude are up for reboots

It’s the ultimate Norman Lear comeback! Thanks to a new deal with Sony Pictures TV, the sitcom legend has a new two-year first-look pact that includes options to stage reboots of All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and others, EW can confirm.

Who says 96 years old is too late to get back in the game?

Working with Lear’s Act III production company, Sony Pictures TV already owns The Norman Lear Library of titles and worked to get a reboot of One Day at a Time on Netflix. (It’s currently filming its third season.)

Act III also developed Lear’s pilot for Guess Who Died. While the project did not move ahead at NBC, it seems likely it’ll be shopped elsewhere. Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Beth Lacke, and Adrian Martinez had been cast.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Brent and Norman,” Sony Pictures TV President Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter said in a joint statement. “Norman is an icon in our industry and it’s a dream come true to be working with him. We’re excited to create more magic with Norman and Brent.”

The proud owner of four Emmys for All In the Family and a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award, Lear said, “I couldn’t be prouder and more excited about joining Sony Pictures Television, who has the guts to go with a kid.”