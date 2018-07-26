Will & Grace casts Chelsea Handler as a high-powered lesbian

Oh honey, does Will & Grace have some fun in store for season 2.

EW has learned exclusively that Chelsea Handler has been cast as Donna Zimmer, a high-powered client of Grace’s (Debra Messing) who starts dating her bitter sister Janet (Mary McCormack, who is returning to the comedy). Handler will begin production today on the sitcom’s Burbank, CA. set.

Will & Grace is currently up for five Emmy nominations, including one for Megan Mullally (Karen Walker).

Season 2, which will feature 18 episodes, bows at 9 p.m. Thursday on Oct. 4. The series has already been renewed for an 18-episode third season.

The much-talked about revival of the sitcom, which wrapped its first season on April 5, averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers. The suits were so thrilled with the hype over the show’s return that it ordered a second season before the first one even began.