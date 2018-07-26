The Affair renewed for fifth and final season

type TV Show genre Drama run date 10/12/14 performer Joshua Jackson, Maura Tierney, Dominic West, Ruth Wilson broadcaster Showtime seasons 3 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

After keeping The Affair afloat for four seasons, Showtime has announced the complex romantic drama will sink back into the ocean next year.

Showtime programming president Gary Levine announced the network’s decision Thursday, announcing that the Golden Globe-winning series created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi has been renewed for a fifth and final season to air in 2019.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair‘s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” Levine said in a press statement. “Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season.”

Since its debut in 2014, The Affair has chronicled the peculiar aftermath of the titular tryst between a vacationing father, Noah (Dominic West) and a local waitress, Alison (Ruth Wilson). The show presents its narrative—which spans the years-long ramifications of the central pair’s actions through the eyes of various characters—through the selective memory biases of Alison, Noah, and their ex-spouses Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Helen (Maura Tierney).

Over the years, the show has welcomes several notable actors into the fold, including Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, Brendan Fraser, and Sanaa Lathan, who costars on the current fourth season.

Season 4 of The Affair airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, with the finale set for broadcast on Aug. 19. A season 5 premiere date has yet to be announced.