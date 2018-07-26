Speechless casts John Cleese in London-set episodes

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 09/21/16 broadcaster ABC

Speechless will kick off season 3 in England. And with John Cleese.

The ABC comedy has cast the legendary English actor/comedian and Monty Python co-founder in the two-part premiere, EW has learned. He will portray Martin, the estranged father of Maya (Minnie Driver). Martin is described as “hot-tempered, grudge-holding, sharp-witted, and irresistibly charming.”

The Speechless cast is traveling to London to film this pair of episodes, which will include scenes at Fitzroy Square and Kensington Gardens.

This isn’t the first time that Cleese and Driver have played father and daughter. Driver portrayed Lorraine Finster, Stanley Walker’s mistress and child of Lyle Finster, fourth husband of Karen (Megan Mullally), on Will & Grace.

The season 3 premiere will air in two parts — Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Cleese currently stars in the British sitcom Hold the Sunset.

The Speechless guest roster includes Holland Taylor, Sara Chalke, Rob Corddry, Ken Marino, Julianne Hough, Kevin Smith, and Michaela Watkins.