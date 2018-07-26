The Gallaghers take on gender equality, politics, and STDs in Shameless season 9 trailer

Derek Lawrence
July 26, 2018 at 03:00 PM EDT

Shameless

type
TV Show
genre
Comedy, Drama
run date
01/09/11
performer
William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum
broadcaster
Showtime
seasons
8
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA

“Gallaghers have always attracted crazy.”

After eight seasons of stealing babies, aiding fugitives, and taping heroin to little kids, what else is there for our favorite family of Chicago troublemakers to do? Well, as evidenced in the season 9 trailer, the answer is to take on gender equality, politics, and STDs.

“I’m the guy who supplied your wives a service,” declares Frank (William H. Macy), who’s responsible for the STD outbreak in the PTA group at Liam’s school. “My penis might have actually let you heal — did you ever think of that?”

When he’s not playing the role of healer, Frank gets involved with politics and becomes the voice for the South Side working man. And as for the rest of the family: Fiona (Emmy Rossum) looks to continue her entrepreneurial rise; Lip (Jeremy Allen White) takes in his ex’s niece; Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his turn as Gay Jesus; Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal rights in the work environment; Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) deals with married and military school life; and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) attempt to make the Alibi less “rapey.”

Showtime

Shameless returns to Showtime on Sept. 9.

